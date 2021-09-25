Inter sixth scheduled council football tournament in January

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 24: An inter-sixth scheduled council football tournament has been organised involving all sixth scheduled councils of the northeastern states including Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) which would take place in the first week of January (2022) next.

An official meeting of the Sports & Youth welfare department of Bodoland Territorial Region involving all district sports officer, subdivisional sports officer was held at Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar with BTR Secretary for sports & youth welfare Dithaka Nanda Hazarika in the chair.

The meeting has decided to organise the inter sixth scheduled council football tournament beginning from first week of January next.

The football tournament would be organised by Bodoland Territorial Region administration to create sporting environment in the region.

A total ten teams from all sixth scheduled council administrations from several states including Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and sixth scheduled councils Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao as well host BTR are participating the tournament.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at a press conference held at Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar, BTC Secretary for sports and youth welfare, Hazarika told that several ten teams from different sixth scheduled areas of the northeastern states are participating the tournament which is creating sporting amusement among the citizens of the region.

He said that the tournament will be beginning from first week of January next and the final match will be taking place on 27th January on the third BTR accord day celebration.

He informed that the games would be held at different places of BTR districts.

Hazarika has sought cooperation from all sections of the citizens while making a grand success of the sporting event.

Assam Football Association secretary Hemendra Nath Brahma also attended the meeting and said that football tournament as well other sporting events are very much needed in the region.

He said that the AFA will extend all possible support and cooperation while organising the tournament.