Inter Sub-Association Badminton C’ship begins in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 28: The 4th All Karbi Anglong Inter Sub-Association Badminton Championship, 2020 began here at KASA indoor stadium on Monday. The tournament is organised by KASA in memory of Basapi Teronpi, mother of chief executive member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and president, Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA), Tuliram Ronghang.

The three days event will conclude on December 30.

Inaugurating the tournament, MP Horensing Bey said that under the initiative of CEM Ronghang sports infrastructure has developed in the district.

“The school and college-going students should be brought to sports activities. With the promotion of sports culture, the young and talented will emerge,” Bey said.

KASA, secretary, Badminton, Kensing Engti informed the categories to be played are Under-11, Under -13, Under -15, Singles boys and girls, Under -17 Boys Girls, Under -17 Doubles, Open Men’s and Women, Veteran Men’s and Women. There are a total 24 categories. 130 players have arrived from various sub-associations under KASA.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by CEM and President, KASA, Tuliram Ronghang, member of Autonomous Council, Richard Tokbi and Mukut Mahanta; district sports officer, Rilip Ronghang; chairman, Diphu Municipal Board, Rah Kro, general secretary, KASA, Pankaj Teron; and wife of CEM Kache Teronpi.