Jadu Gogoi secures 1st position in SBKF international c’ship 2021

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 27: The Sanyukta Bhartiya Khel Foundation had organised an International Championship 2021 mega event at Rangasala International Stadium, Pokhara at Nepal from August 10 to August 15 where Jadu Gogoi (77) who represents India and hails from Bahuwabari near Demow secured first position in Athletics-60 M Hurdles, under-75 age group. He secured the first position in Athletics-100 M Hurdles under-75 age group and also secured first position in Athletics-200 M, under-75 age group. His achievement brings laurels to Assam as well as Demow. The award carries a Gold medal, a certificate and a memento.