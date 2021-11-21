KA women lift inter-dist football tourney

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 20: Karbi Anglong women football team lifted the 24th All Assam Senior Woman Inter-District Football Championship by defeating Kokrajhar in the finals played at Bhurbonddha, Morigaon on Friday last. Karbi Anglong has won the finals by 2-1.

Karbi Anglong women got their early goal just 3 minutes after the start of the match through Martina Beypi. The second goal also came immediately in the 27th minute of the first half through N Kipgen. For Kokrajhar Madhu Basumatary in the 78th minute of second half scored the lone goal.

The best goal keeper award bagged by Madhuri Basumatary and best player award bagged by Sonia Marak were from Karbi Anglong.

While the good news for Karbi Anglong women football was four girls from Karbi Anglong women football team from the tournament have been selected in the All India Women Football Championship to be held at Kerala. The players are Sanjali Kemprai, Sonia Marak, Lirbon Tissopi and Meghasmita Kropi.

The team is led by head coach Horen Ingti.

Morigaon MLA Rama Kanta Deuri; Assam Football Association (AFA) general secretary Hemindra Brahma and treasurer Heren Gogoi; Karbi Anglong Sports Association, general secretary Pankaj Teron witnessed the final match