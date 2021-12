KASA Club championship qualifying round underway

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Dec 13: Karbi Anglong Sports Association’s (KASA) 13th Club Championship Qualifying Round is being held in 8 clusters from Monday.

Informing media persons General Secretary of KASA, Dr. Pankaj Teron said that in 1 Deithor Cluster, Chingri FC defeated Dolamara FC by 1-0, in 2 Khatkhati Cluster, Jougam FC defeated Navajyoti Club by 5-0, in 3 Hidipi Cluster, Riz Nimas Club defeated Chingrum FC by 3-0, in 4 Diphu Cluster, KAM FC defeated Dafung FC by 7-1, in 5 Tarabasa Cluster, Klirdap FC defeated Rajpur FC by 5-0, in 7 Den Arong Cluster, Ove Chingri Club defeated Okereng FC by 1-0, in 8 Dentaghat Cluster, Ever Shine FC defeated Dikrutpi Club by 5-2.

Matches for 6 Langhin Clusters have been postponed to December 15.