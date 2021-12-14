KFC India Partners With IDCA

HT Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 13: Furthering their efforts to build visibility and growth for the sport of deaf cricket in the country, KFC India has recently announced a partnership with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA). The joint announcement was made today by president of Indian Deaf Cricket Association Sumit Jain and Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India Moksh Chopra along with Captain of the women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj, at a press briefing held in Delhi.

The brand comes on-board as the ‘Principal Sponsor’ for IDCA starting this year, until the ICC Cricket World Cup for the Deaf in 2023. To mark the occasion, Sumit, Moksh and Mithali together unveiled a vibrant KFC + IDCA jersey for the national deaf cricket team, symbolic of the dynamic partnership of the brands.

Taking forward the objective of nurturing potential with its KFC Kshamata programme, the brand will facilitate conducting tournaments, building visibility and exploring growth opportunities for speech & hearing-impaired cricketers, along with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association.

Also present at the press briefing were cricketers representing different IDCA teams: Virender Singh, Captain (Himachal Pradesh), Rohit Saini, Wicketkeeper (Delhi), Yashwanth Naidu, Fast Bowler (Andhra Pradesh), Manjeet Kumar, All-rounder (Delhi), Akansha Tiwari, Captain (Delhi), Sanjeela Bansal, Wicketkeeper (Delhi) and Kajal Dhawan, Batsman (Delhi).