Khelo India Youth Games: Shivangi bags third Gold on Day 9

KYIG 2020: Assam slip into top 10

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Assam maintained its good show in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2020 as it cracked into the top 10 in medals tally on Saturday. On the 9th day of the Games, Assam garnered seven more medals including 3 Gold, 3 Silver and a Bronze.

The home State’s top freestyler Shivangi Sarma’s won a triple crown in the pool with a win in the girls under-21 400m freestyle at Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatics Complex here on Saturday.

She defeated Tamil Nadu’s Bhavika Dugar (4:55.64) and Haryana’s Jasmine Gurung (5:06.31). The U-21 girls swimming team of Assam also won a silver medal in the 4X100mts free style event with 4: 23.11 timing.

The four members of the team were Shivangi Sarma, Syeda Zaima, Anubhuti Barua and Rinita Gogoi.

In the lawn bowl event Assam picked up two gold medals, one silver and a bronze. Sanzio Pandey and Abhilakh Handique won Gold in Boys pairs.

Suranjana Baruah, Suman Kumari Pandey, Jinu Gogoi and Karina Patowary also won gold medal in the Girls fours. Adinita Kakati gave a silver to her state in Girls singles. On the other hand Surajit Burhagohain, Scion Shiv Mahanta and Roktim Kashyap Kalita won the bronze medal in Boys triples. Lawn bowl discipline altogether gave eight medals to Assam in this edition of Khelo India.

In the weightlifting Ditimoni Sonowal picked up a silver medal in the 59 kg of U-21 girls category.

Meanwhile, in football, Assam beat Karnataka 5-1 in the boys U-21 category and entered into the semi finals. Dipu Mirdha and Ruhit Hemrum scored two goals each while Ruhit Mech was the other scorer for the host. Surya reduced one for Karnataka.

With seven medals on the day, the hosts took their tally to 39 and are now placed at the seventh spot, best among the North East States, in the medals tally. Among the 39 medals 12 are gold, 13 silver and other 14 are bronze.

Other results on Saturday here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex saw India’s brightest prospect Srihari Nataraj from Karnataka win the Gold in the Boys U-21 100m Backstroke with a timing of 56.53. West Bengal’s Swadesh Mondal was also among the medals as he won his second gold by winning the Boys U-21 400m Medley with a timing of 4:35.36. While, Karnataka’s Nina Venkatesh also won her second gold by winning the Girls U-17 100m Backstroke with a timing of 1:06.47. Delhi’s Tanmay Das finished first in the Boys U-21 100m Backstroke with a timing of 59.08.