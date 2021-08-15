KLNLF triumph in extremist outfits’ football tournament 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 14: The final of football tournament among the five extremist outfits on ceasefire of Karbi Anglong was played here at Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium on Saturday.

Organisers said the purpose of the tournament was to build cordial relationship among the ranks and file of the six extremist outfits, i.e., Karbi Longri & NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT) Ran Rongpi faction, KPLT– ceasefire (Donri Kramsa faction) and KPLT Mensing Kramsa faction, United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK).

The final was between KLNLF and UPLA, where the former defeated the latter by 4-0 and lifted the trophy.

The KLNLF boys got the chance to dominate the UPLA. In the first half the KLNF boys were leading by two goals through the score of Angthun Hanse and Jangphong Teron. In the second half the KLNLF boys scored two more goals to bag the champion’s trophy. Angbong Engti and Ingh ap Timung of KLNLF scored in the second half.

In the prize distribution ceremony, the publicity secretary, KLNLF, Rijak Dera thanked the participating teams.

“The date for the peace agreement with the Central government by the six extremist outfits has been deferred to after August 15. As all the members are ready here for New Delhi and as a get together, we have organised the football tournament. It is also a part of pre-Independence Day celebration for us,” Dera said.

Chairman of KLNLF, P Dilli and general secretary, Thong Teron, home secretary of KPLT-ceasefire, Songsar Kathar and foreign secretary, Rex Ding-eh, chairman of KPLT, Ran Rongpi and general secretary, Lotichari Kangtang Bey, chairman of KPLT, Mensing Kramsa and general secretary, Sai Ding-eh; chairman of UPLA, Wesley Teron and Win Bey and chairman of PDCK, Songbijit Engti Kathar and general secretary, Nongme Tungjang witnessed the match.