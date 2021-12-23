All Assam Invitation Badminton at Samaguri

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
SIBASAGAR, Dec 22: Ocion Club, Samagari near Amguri organized an All Assam Invitation Prizemoney Badminton competition on Jan 10-12 only in doubles category both in outdoor and indoor venues. Joining fees for the championship has been fixed at Rs 700 and Rs 500 respectively. Notably, Lakhi Kanta Mahanta, a pioneer in sports goods manufacturing in Assam will be conferred ‘Sivasagar Gaurov’ award on Jan 12.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.