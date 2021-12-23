Thursday, December 23
All Assam Invitation Badminton at Samaguri

HT Correspondent

SIBASAGAR, Dec 22: Ocion Club, Samagari near Amguri organized an All Assam Invitation Prizemoney Badminton competition on Jan 10-12 only in doubles category both in outdoor and indoor venues. Joining fees for the championship has been fixed at Rs 700 and Rs 500 respectively. Notably, Lakhi Kanta Mahanta, a pioneer in sports goods manufacturing in Assam will be conferred ‘Sivasagar Gaurov’ award on Jan 12.

