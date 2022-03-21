Guwahati City FC To Play Top Division Women’s Football League

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 20: Guwahati City FC (GCFC) is all set to play in the Top Division Women’s Football League of the country as the first-ever club from Assam.

The 20 members Senior Women’s team of the club has been preparing for one month to play in the Qualifying Round of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) scheduled to be held from 1st of April at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi.

The team has been trained under the guidance of head coach Bidhan Das (AFC B Licensed) who has been assisted by the Assistant coach from Mizoram R Lalnunsangi (AFC C Licensed) and Bitu Das (AIFF D Licensed).

GCFC will face Youth Welfare Club from Manipur, ARA FC from Gujarat, and Golazo FC from Himachal Pradesh in the qualifying round.

The winners of the highest points shall qualify for the main round for which state champions have already qualified. As Assam did not organize the state women’s league, GCFC was nominated for the qualifiers by the Assam Football Association as per the rules of the All India Football Federation.

Speaking on the campaign, GCFC director Kaustab Chakraborty said that GCFC will face ARA FC on 1 April, YWC on 3 April, and Golazo FC on 5 April.

He thanked Assam Football Association for nominating the club and requested to organize State Women’s and Men’s League for next season so that ambitious clubs from Assam get the opportunity to play on the national stage.

From next season, there will be no nominations from the states unless they organize state leagues. Head coach Bidhan Das said that the team mostly consists of U18 local girls this time and the objective will be to gain experience for the next season. GCFC wishes to win the state league next season to get direct qualification for the IWL, said the seasoned coach.

On the other hand, Club director and asstt general secretary of the Guwahati Sports Association, Siddhartha Sankar Deka said that as the club has been nominated, it has to bourn the expenses of travel and accommodation until they qualify for the final round. So, they are facing some hardships and approached the state government. He hoped that the government will help the club in this regard.

Along with the IWL, the club has I League in its sight also, told Deka. The club which has completed two seasons of the Greater Guwahati Baby League has also won the U13 district Championship organized by the Guwahati Sports Association. Now, the club has also been preparing for the Elite Youth Leagues organized by the All India Football Federation.