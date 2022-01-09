Hill United FC Beat Symropia FC 3-0

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 8: The visitors Symropia FC, Manipur lost to local team Hill United FC of Diphu in their first clash of the ongoing 5th CEM Gold Cup Football Tournament played here at Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium on Saturday. The tournament is organised by KASA and West Karbi Anglong Sports Association (WKASA) and supported by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The Hill United boys got more dominance and displayed an attacking football.

Madhuya Bora drew first blood for Hill United in the 14th minute. The second goal for Hill United came in the 30th minute through Kevisanyu Pesenyie. At the dying moment of the first Sornam Nunisa found the third goal for Hill United.

In the second half, though, the visitors tried all efforts to find the net, but failed to do so as Hill United were more defensive. At the end of 90 minutes the final score was 0-3 for Hill United FC. With Saturday’s win Hill United has reached to the next level. Jonasing Teron of Hills United was adjudged the Man of the Match.