Nehru Yuva Kendra Distributes Sports Materials To Youth Clubs In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 17: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Diphu, Karbi Anglong organised district level youth convention and distributed sports materials to youth clubs. The ceremonial distribution was done by the Chairman of Sports & Youth Affairs, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Phenpiga Rengma here on February 15.

The programme was organised in collaboration with Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA), NCC, Karbi Anglong Mountaineering Association (KASA) and Diphu Athletic Academy and held at KASA stadium.

Chairman, Sports & Youth Affairs, Rengma said youth is a strong tool and their participation is important for nation building. He urged the youths to take an active part in sports to compete at various levels and for physical fitness.

Everester and Assam Gaurav awardee, Khorsing Terang said NYK has been taking up various activities including sports and organising national level cultural exchange. NKY is giving a platform for the development of youths in rural areas and youth clubs. SHGs can come forward and introduce themselves in NKY to avail various government schemes for the development of youths.

Later, five youth clubs received sports materials from the chairman, Sports & Youth Affairs, Rengma. The youth clubs were Sosanghat Youth Club, DTC youth club, Lumding Road, Chephongsajir Village Development Committee, KAMA and Mingle Youth Club.

The programme was attended by retired, APS, NYKS, Putul Singha, General Secretary of KASA, Pankaj Teron and District Sports Officer, Rilip Ronghang.