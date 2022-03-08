New Centre Of Guwahati City FC Football Schools At Arena 28

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 7: A new training centre has been added to the Flagship Grassroots Program of Guwahati City Football Club, GCFC Football Schools at the Arena 28 Turf, Beltola. Kids from 3 to 12 years will get quality football training under the guidance of AFC and AIFF licensed coaches in a safe and modern facility, told a statement released by GCFC on Monday.

A tailored grassroots program both for high quality training and competition will provide the kids to excel via various recognized platforms of Guwahati Sports Association, Assam Football Association & All India Football Federation. The program also includes fitness, nutrition and rehabilitation programs for desiring students. Admissions are open now for the centre and this is open for both boys and girls. For details, GCFC has requested to contact 7002282745/7002570870.