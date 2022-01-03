Paisabazaar, Axis Bank Come Together To Offer Pre-Qualified Personal Loans

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Paisabazaar.com entered into a partnership with Axis Bank by launching a pre-qualified program for unsecured loans on its platform. The pre-qualified program on Paisabazaar.com entails deep technology and analytics collaboration with Banks and NBFCs, which enables select customers to view customised and pre-qualified lending offers on the fintech’s platform. Axis Bank customers, both salaried and self-employed, who are eligible for pre-qualified personal loans from the bank, will now be able to view and apply for the same offers through the Paisabazaar platform as well. This integration would lead to instant access to credit for these select customers through an end-to-end digital process, which can be completed through the click of a few buttons on Paisabazaar.

Speaking on the partnership, Sumit Bali, group executive & head – Retail Lending, Axis Bank, said, ”Our partnership with Paisabazaar.com is one more step towards offering enhanced customer experience through an innovative financial solution that is both convenient and easy. Our pre-qualified credit products involve paperless processes and quick disbursals. The same delightful consumer experience on our pre-qualified products will now be available on Paisabazaar.com as well.”

Naveen Kukreja, CEO & co-founder, Paisabazaar.com added, “As a market leader, we remain committed to offer the industry-best experience on our platform for varied consumer segments and offer tailor-made lending solutions. By deepening our partnership with Axis Bank, we are not only helping a section of the bank’s huge customer base access credit with ease but are also making the entire process simple, convenient, and frictionless.”