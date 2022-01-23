Saheed Kali Charan Memorial Football Tourney Underway

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Jan 22: The 30th Battalion of CRPF stationed at Chardwar in Sonitpur District organised Saheed Kali Charan Borah Memorial Football tournament.

The tournament organised under Civic Action programme 2020-21 and initiated by the battalion was inaugurated by Arun Kumar Meena, Commandant 30 Bn CRPF recently.

The ten-day tournament commenced from January 17 saw a total participation of 8 teams including Sanjwrang FC, Garagaon FC, Ansunwi FC Lokhra FC, Khanamukh FC, Rajghar C, Colosse FC and 30 Bn CRPF teams.

Sanjwrang FC defeated Khanamukh FC by 2-1 and Ansumwi FC beat Garagaon FC by 4-1 in penalty

shootout and secured their place in the final match. The final match of this tournament will be held on the occasion of Republic Day.

Both the teams that progressed to the final match of the tournament were congratulated by Arun Kumar

Meena, Commandant-30 Bn.

Shaheed Kalicharan Borah, resident of Village Sonalibadi (Gopur) Bishwanath Charali (Assam) was posted in 60 Bn CRPF and he sacrificed his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. This tournament is being organized by so Bn CRPF in his memory.