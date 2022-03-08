Tingbosti Beat Rongkimi 4-2

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, March 7: 22 Sarupathar Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Constituency Football Tournament has started at Balipathar Higher Secondary School Playground. It will go on till March 13.

Nihang Donsuri Sports Association in collaboration with Balipathar Sports Association has organised the tournament.

In the inaugural match, Rongkimi Polling Station played Tingbosti Polling Station. In the first half, Rongkimi Polling Station scored 1 goal while their rival scored 2. In the second half, Tingbosti scored another 2 goals and Rongkimi Polling Station scored another 1.

In the end the match ended with Tingbosti defeating Rongkimi by 4-2.