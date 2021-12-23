Victoria Club Clinch Championship Title

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 22: Victoria Club clinched the championship title in A Division football league defeating Jorhat Town Club by 2-0 goals on Wednesday. In the final match played in the ground of Jorhat District Sports Association, Victoria Club beat Jorhat Town Club and lifted the title. Basanta Bhuyan and Luhit Tiye scored one goal each in favour of Victoria Club. Rumit Moran bagged ‘Best Goalkeeper’ while Ananda Bhattacharya was awarded the best defender of the league. Lanu Turi and Basanta Bhuyan lifted the title ‘Best Player’ and ‘Man of the Match’ respectively. President of Jorhat District Sports Association Santanu Puzari distributed the Champion’s Trophy and veteran sports organiser Noni Dutta awarded the runner’s up trophy.