Manomay SC, Guwahati City FC, Pegasus shine on day two of the tournament

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 2: Manomay SC, Guwahati City FC (GCFC) Academy and Khanapara Pegasus won their matches in the ongoing Greater Guwahati Baby League (GGBL) Cup held at ‘Game On Arena’ on Friday. In matchday 2 of the tournament, matches of U10 and U12 categories were played. In the U10 category, Manomay SC defeated GCFC Academy 4-1 while in another match, GCFC Academy defeated Khanapara Pegasus 5-0. In Group A of the U12 category, GCFC Academy ‘B’ team defeated Manomay SC 2-1 but faced a 7-1 defeat against Khanapara Pegasus ‘A’ team. In Group B, GCFC Academy ‘A’ team defeated BMYC (3-1) and Khanapara Pegasus ‘B’ team (2-1).