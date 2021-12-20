Mark Waugh, Vaughan Praise Woods Jr’s Golfing Skills

Orlando (Florida), Dec 19 (IANS): Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh and his England counterpart Michael Vaughan have lavished praise of Tiger Woods’s 12-year-old son Charlie’s golfing skills.

The PGA Tour posted a video of Charlie, son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, in which he can be seen playing a tee shot with impeccable ease. The video immediately went viral, with the likes of Mark Waugh and former England skipper Vaughan appreciating the youngster’s skills.

Former Australian opener Waugh tweeted, “Fair to say he drives it better than his old man (Tiger Woods). (Man shrugging, Grimacing face emojis).”

Vaughan’s attention got divided while watching the second Ashes Test currently underway in Adelaide, and he tweeted his apprecitaion for Charlie’s skills with the golfing club, saying, “Loved this video”.

Tiger Woods, who suffered serious injuries in a car accident in February this year, partnered his son Charlie at the PNC Championship currently underway in Orlando, Florida. The 36-hole event sees a field of major champions play alongside their children or parents.

Team Woods ended the first round on 10-under, three shots off the lead.

“It just couldn’t get any better than that,” said Woods after he returned to competitive golf for the first time since the crash.

“It was awesome. It was a boatload of fun for all of us. Charlie and I had a great day playing with the Thomas family (Justin and his father Mike),” Woods said after the round.

Woods’ recovery from the accident is still ongoing. Last month, he posted a video of him practicing the swing, saying that he was “making progress”.

