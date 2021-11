Modest start for Indian trio in Saudi; Ko and Ciganda lead

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Kaec (Saudi Arabia), Nov 5 (PTI): Indian golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar were off to modest starts as they turned in over-par cards in the opening round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International here.

On a day when play was delayed by an hour due to morning fog at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Aditi (73) was the leading Indian at T-40th, while Tvesa and Diksha carded 2-over 74 each and were T-53rd.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko shared the lead after the opening day. Both shot 5-under 67 and led by one.

Aditi had two birdies against three bogeys, while Tvesa stumbled to four bogeys, but she did have an eagle on Par-5 13th.

Diksha had three bogeys against one birdie.

Ko, who began her round on the 10th tee, took advantage of the morning conditions carding six birdies and one bogey for a round of 67 (-5) to post the best score.

The two-time Major winner put on a fine display of iron play and it helped her ensure a solid start.

From the afternoon groups, it was three-time Solheim Cup winner Ciganda who climbed to the top of the standings.

Ciganda, a four-time winner on the LET, got off to a stunning start with six birdies and one bogey on her front nine to make the turn in 31.

With the wind picking up in her final nine holes, Ciganda dropped a shot on the 17th but birdied 18th to also finish on 5-under-par.

Three players are in a share of third place including Swedish duo Johanna Gustavsson and Linnea Strom, who both shot rounds of 68. The Swedish duo was joined by Switzerland’s Kim Metraux.