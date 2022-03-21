Navdeep Saini Eager To Connect With Trent Boult And Discuss Various Aspects Of Fast Bowling

Mumbai, March 20 (PTI): Indian quick Navdeep Saini is eager to observe Trent Boult “go about his business” and pick the New Zealand pace spearhead’s brain in a bid to improve his game during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL this season.

One of the fastest bowlers in the country currently, Saini will be an important cog in the Royals’ newly forged fast bowling line-up alongside Boult.

“I am most looking forward to connecting with Trent Boult during the IPL. He is someone who has achieved so much in both international and IPL cricket, and it’ll be a great experience to just speak to him about various aspects of fast bowling,” Saini was quoted as saying in a release.

“I’ll be most focused on observing him go about his business, and hopefully that should also help in improving my own game,” added Saini, who has 17 wickets in the IPL at an economy of 8.47.

Having recently been a part of the Delhi squad during the league stage of the Ranji Trophy, where he picked up five wickets in two matches, the Karnal Express hopes to get better as he shifts his focus to the white-ball game, aiming to contribute and help the Royals.

“I’m looking forward to working with the very experienced coaching group and a talented group of players. The Royals are known for fostering a fantastic atmosphere around the group, and I’m simply looking to experience that and connect with everyone and get going this season.”

“I’m also really excited to work with Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga, and pick their brains on various aspects of the game. I think this will be a great opportunity for me to learn and groom myself, further evolving my skills and contributing to the team’s performances,” Saini added.

The 29-year-old also revealed he shares a good bond with the Royals skipper Sanju Samson.

“I share a great rapport with Sanju. I have spent a lot of time with him at the national team and have had a lot of discussions with him off the field.

“I feel it’s going to be a fresh experience, playing under him; he’s someone who creates a fun atmosphere around the team which helps everyone settle in quickly and feel a part of the team.”

Having missed majority of IPL 2021 due to injury concerns, Saini said he’s been putting in the hard yards.

“I wasn’t able to play a lot of matches last season, but I think I’m coming into this season on the back of a lot of hard work that I’ve put into myself, both on and off the field.

“I’m feeling good about my bowling again, and can’t wait to get back into the IPL and perform for the team.”

The speedster signed off by touching upon his ambitions for the season with the Royals.

“I feel we’ve got a good squad with a mix of exciting and experienced players, all of whom have done well for their respective nations and state sides in the build-up to the IPL. There’s been a nice feeling around the camp even at training, and some really intense sessions.”

“On a more personal note, the goal is to help the team with my abilities and performances, be it bowling with the new ball, in the middle overs, or at the death.

“It is important to plan smartly and then execute them properly, especially, given the nature of modern-day T20 cricket, where there’s no margin for error for the bowlers,” he said.