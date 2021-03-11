NFR sportspersons bag Gold medals in 25th National Road Cycling Championship

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 10: NFR sportspersons earned accolades for the railways by winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at different categories in 25th Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championship recently held at Mumbai from March 5 to 8.

Representing for the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), NFR cyclists T Monoroma Devi and Irom Matouleibi Devi clinched Gold medals in the 30 Km Women Elite Team Time Trial event along with their teammates from South Western Railway. Irom Matouleibi Devi also won Gold medal in the 32 Km Criterium Women Elite Individual event. Another cyclist of NFR Komal Deshmukh won Bronze medal in the 60 Km Mass Start Women Elite Individual event.

In the men’s categories, NFR cyclists Dinesh Kumar and Manjeet Kumar along with their team bagged Silver medals in the 40 Km Men Elite Team Trial event representing for RSPB. Manjeet Kumar also won Bronze medal in the 48 Km Criterium Men Elite Individual team event.

In total RSPB team won seven medals (3 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze medals) in the championship out of which five medals (2 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals) were won by cyclists of NFR.

National Road Cycling Championship is the highest level of Road Cycling Championship in India. Participants from all states and Union territories including RSPB and Service also took part in this championship. Selected participants will undergo training for National camp and they will represent India in Asia Cup, Asian Championship, World Championship and other International events recognised by UCI and International Olympic Association.