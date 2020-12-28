North Frontier Railway clinch title    

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Dec 28: North Frontier Railway has won the 57th inter district senior volleyball tournament beating Nazira district team in a final match on Sunday night.

NF Railway clinched the title by straight three sets win 25-20, 25-19 and 29-27. The tournament was organised by Mangaldai Sports Association under the aegis of Assam Volleyball Association. The final match was inaugurated by MLA Gurujyoti Das in the presence of MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia, deputy commissioner of Darrang district Dilip Kumar Bora, SP of Darrang district Amrit Bhuyan, Anupam Deka, general secretary of Mangaldai Sports Association among others.

In the women’s section, Dhemaji district team defeated Guwahati district team and won the title by 3-1 set.