Northeast MTB C’ship 2020 to be held in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Gear Up, a premium Cycle Store of Guwahati is organising a landmark Championship titled, “1st Northeast MTB (Mountain Terrain Bike) Championship”. This significant event will be held on December 22 (Tuesday) at Basistha here from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This was announced by the organiser in a press conference held here at Gauhati Press Club on Saturday. The objective behind this unique championship is a rare opportunity for the young talents of Northeast India to get a platform to showcase their potential.

This championship will also put Northeast on the global map as a Natural trail for national and international levels. Assessing the outgrowing needs for health awareness, Gear Up has decided to start up cycling to promote and prepare athletes for national and various events.

As all are aware, cycling culture has been growing up in the northeast region with a positive vibe. Keeping this culture with a vision of expanding the ways to reach each and every corner of the region, the organiser has decided to organise this championship; the motto of this championship is to give a better platform to the budding cyclists of the region.

In this connection, the organiser is also going to organise a photography and videography competition in the same venue that day. A team of renowned jury will be the judge for this competition. They will select the best photographer and videographer among the participants and results will be announced after a week time and prizes will be distributed among the winners accordingly.

In this regard, the organiser has been working at the venue for couple of weeks to make the championship grand and successful.

The guest of honour for the championship will be retired IAS officer Sanjib Kumar Gohain Baruah, ex director of Sports & Youth Welfare dept, Government of Assam. The championship will provide lucrative prize money for the winners. The organiser is also expecting participants from all over North East.