Nunisa feted with award on sports development

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Assam Olympic Association vice president and Sepak Takraw Federation of India vice president Bishnu Ram Nunisa was awarded with ‘Honorary Doctorate’ (HONORIS CAUSA) for Sports Development and Social Welfare from the Bharat Virtual University for Peace and Education in Bangalore on Saturday (Oct 2).

The award event was held in a glittering ceremony at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Bangalore in the presence of dignitaries from the sports field as well as from other walks of life.

“I am thankful to Bharat Virtual University for Peace and Education for arranging this award event in recognition of my contributions to the organisations of sports I am engaged in and for the working towards development of sports, peace and education in the country,” Nunisa said receiving the award.