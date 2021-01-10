Over 350 cyclists participate in Sivasagar cyclothon

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 10: Sivasagar Royal Heritage Cyclothon, the 50-km cycling event, organised by Energy Sivasagar in association with Sivasagar Police and supported by BCPL was successfully held on Sunday with enthusiastic participation of over 350 cyclists from different parts of the state.

The event, flagged off by renowned paracyclist Rakesh Bania near historic Sivadoul completed the 50 km track via Gargaon, Nazira, Bogidoul and ended in historic Talatalghar in Jaysagar. Arindom Dutta, chief coordinator thanked Sivasagar SP Amitabh Sinha for his active support for the cause of cycling as the remedy for today’s pollution, health and environment disaster and Saikia Bakery for providing the refreshment to the players.