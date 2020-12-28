Rijiju to inaugurate ARPS (Sports), Laitkor on Jan 4

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Assam Rifles will add another feather in its cap on January 4 next year when ARPS, Laitkor, Shillong will get converted to a Sports School having facilities for training in three sports of athletics, archery and fencing.

Notably, Assam Rifles has 42 Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) across North East.

ARPS (Sports), Laitkor having 50 boys and 50 girls students selected by Sports Authority of India (SAI) will be coached and trained by the personnel of SAI. This school at Laitkor, Shillong will become the first such school of its kind in the North East.

Assam Rifles and SAI are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for initially inducting 100 students with proven/potential talent in athletics, archery and fencing.

All expenditure on academics and training of the students will be sponsored by SAI under the Khelo India scheme of the Government of India.

Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, AVSM, SM**, DG Assam Rifles has been instrumental in conversion of ARPS Laitkor to a Sports School on the line of Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai Sonipat, Haryana.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju was involved in this initiative of Assam Rifles since beginning and will be inaugurating the ARPS (Sports), Laitkor in a glittering ceremony planned for January 4.

The inauguration ceremony is likely to be attended by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma besides other senior Army, CAPF and government officials.