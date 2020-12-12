Shakshi bags Girls’ Under-18 title at Jorhat Tennis Club

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 12: Shakshi Baruah of Jorhat won the Girls Under-18 singles title by defeating Adrika Rajkumari of Sivasagar in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-3 in their final match at Jorhat Tennis Club courts of the ongoing JTC-AITA CS 3 Under 18 Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

The Boys final line-up is set, which would commence on Sunday morning at 10 am between Jeet Dutta of Jorhat and Manan Nath of NRL.

Unseeded Jeet Dutta caused an upset in his quarter final match by defeating 3rd seeded Tushar Paul of Golaghat 8-4, while the other quarter final matches were also well fought.

RESULTS:

Girls Under-18 Singles Final:-

Shakshi Baruah bt. Adrika Rajkumari 6-1, 6-3

Boys Under-18 Singles Quarter Final matches:-

Shahir Farhaz bt. Antariksh Tamuly 8-3

Jeet Dutta bt.(3) Tushar Paul 8-4 UPSET

Nishinav Bora bt. Jishnu Pratim Das 8-4

Manan Nath bt. Adrirak Kr. Bhuyan 8-2

Boys Under-18 Singles Semi-Final matches:-

Jeet Dutta bt. Shahir Farhaz 9-3

Manan Nath bt. Nishinav Bora 9-3