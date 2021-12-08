South Africa Go With Tried And Tested For India Series

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 (PTI): Pacer Sisanda Magala and wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton were the new faces in South Africa’s 21-member squad announced on Tuesday for the three-Test series against India beginning December 26.

Pacer Duanne Oliver, who last played a Test in 2019, is also back in the side to be led by Dean Elgar.

The seasoned pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje too returned after being rested in the ODIs against the Netherlands.

Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subraye have also made their way back into the team.

The first Test has been pushed back a week to start on Boxing Day in the wake of a new Covid-19 variant detected in southern Africa. The development threatened the whole series but both BCCI and Cricket South Africa worked together to ensure it goes ahead.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: “This format is very important to CSA and keeping it relevant and alive is one of the organisation’s priorities.

“We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men, it’s been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies. We are confident in the team that we have selected and believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons and giving players the backing that they deserve when they have continuously done well over a significant period of time.”

The three-match rubber is part of the World Test Championship and India will be aiming to secure their maiden series win in South Africa.

The first Test will be held in Centurion, second in Johannesburg from January 3 and third in Cape Town from January 11.

Three ODIs will be held after that and four T20s, which were part of the original schedule, will be held later.

The CSA had announced the revised series schedule on Monday.

Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.