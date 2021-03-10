Specialist batting camp starts in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 9: State Cricket Academy, Assam, under the aegis of Assam Cricket Association, in association with Rajasthan Royals Academy started a Specialist batting camp for Junior Boys at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on Tuesday.

The Camp is being held under the supervision of International player Stuart Terence Roger Binny. Binny shared many batting tips with the junior boys including the significance of a proper and comfortable grip for a batsman and other techniques to improve their cricket batting style.