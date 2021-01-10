Sports promote peace and positivity in society: Sonowal

8th TG Baruah memorial media T20 cricket tourney ends

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that sports promote peace and generate tremendous positive force in society. Therefore to develop a society with positivity and ethical values, there is a need to focus more on sports.

The chief minister said this while attending the prize distribution ceremony of 8th TG Baruah memorial media T20 cricket tournament at Judges Field in Guwahati on Sunday. The chief minister also presented the champions trophy to Prag News which won the final match by defeating Asomiya Pratidin team.

Appreciating the media fraternity for organising the T20 cricket tournament in the memory of late TG Baruah, the chief minister said the tournament would inspire youth to take up sports as a career and also help in developing sporting environment in the state. The chief minister also urged the organisers to widen the ambit of the tournament and make it a state level championship where media persons of every nook and corner of the state could participate.

He further informed that in order to promote sporting environment in the state, the state government decided to organise village Olympics under Assam Olympic Association. He also urged parents to motivate their children to take up sports as a career and as a way of life.

On the occasion, the chief minister and other dignitaries presented runners up trophy to Asomiya Pratidin team, bowler of the tournament and man-of-the final match award to Sanjiv Basfar, batsman of the tournament award to Mriganka Sarma and man-of-the-tournament award to Amrit Das.

Chief Minister’s media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami, legal adviser Santanu Bharali, senior advocate Bijon Mahajan, managing director of ND24 Kishor Bora, senior sports journalist Pabitra Gogoi, CMD of Prag News Sanjiv Narayan, senior journalist Pranay Bordoloi and several other senior media persons were present on the occasion.