State Para Athletics team picked

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, March 22: The state team for the upcoming 19th National Para Athletics championship has been announced on Monday. The competition will be held from March 24 in Bengaluru. The selected team includes Nirju Patgiri, Monowara Parbeen, Bonosmita Baruah, Kunjalata Gogoi, Anishmita Konwar, Raja Brahma, Deep Jyoti Ray, Hukeswar Deka, Jayanta Gogoi, Bidyut Borah and Manash Jyoti Dehingia.

Officials: Kunjalata Gogoi and Amit Kumar.