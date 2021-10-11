Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations at Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: As part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, Swarnim Maitri football match was played between Brahmputra Braves and North East Tigers, combined teams of Indian Army, Assam Rifles and players from famous football clubs like Shillong Lajong FC, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC at Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Guwahati on Oct 9. The event commemorates 50 years of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War between India and Pakistan.

The activities witnessed by a large number of citizens from north east states, included an impressive fly past by Dhruv & Cheetah helicopters of Indian Air Force and Army Aviation followed by an adventurous demonstration of slithering & skydiving by brave Army paratroopers. Army troops also performed Khukhri Dance and Martial Arts of North East. Other highlights of the event was mesmerizing display of Continuity Rifle Drill by IAF and combined Army and Air Force Bands who played iconic military tunes. The exhibition football match was played with lot of zeal and enthusiasm which resulted in nail biting finish in which North East Tigers won the match by a final score of 3-1

Towards the end chief guest, Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam felicitated Indian players who have recently won medals at Tokyo Paralympic Games. Chief minister also felicitated Sub Tarundeep Rai, Visisht Seva Medal, Olympic Archer and Havildar Sonam Rana, Paralympic Shotput player from Indian Army who have done the

Nation proud in past. Chief minister complimented all the participants for their splendid performance during the event and thanked the organising committee for their efforts in conducting such a spectacular show. He also complimented Indian Armed Forces for bringing peace and prosperity to the state. Besides chief minister, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, AVSM, VSM, general officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, Deepa Malik, president Paralympic Committee of India and many other state administration and senior Army officers attended the event.