Two Nagaon Girls Shine In National K1 Championship

HT Correspondent
NAGAON, Dec 14: Nilakhi Saikia from Nagaon district bagged the title belt in National Pro – K1 championship held in Kolkata from Dec 10-12 last. Besides, Jyotika Hazarika from Rantholi village in the district secured Gold in her K1 amateur kickboxing championship.
It is pertinent to mention that the state team secured 5 Gold medals at the junior amateur K1 event. State team led by Jyotirmoy Bodo from Nagaon as team manager while Bishal Talukder from Guwahati was the head coach.
