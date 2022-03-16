ACMS, ATTSA Protest Dibrugarh Airport Land Deal

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 15: Around 100 tea workers of Manohari Tea garden under the aegis of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) and Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) on Tuesday staged protest in front of Dibrugarh deputy commissioner office against giving Tea periodic patta land to Dibrugarh Airport for land acquisition.

The workers holding banners and placards protest for an hour in front of the DC office.

“The owner of Manohari Tea estate Rajen Lohia has been allegedly planning to sell 175 bigha Tea periodic patta land to Dibrugarh Airport. On February 8, 2022, DIB/DIBE/2021-22/11328/FMUT Registration Deed No: 1379, Deed value: 100980000, Deed Date: 24/9/21 was registered under Rajen Lohia’s name at Jamabandi copy but later after protest from our organisation his name was cut off from the Jamabandi. The land belongs to the poor tea garden workers,” stated ATTSA in their memorandum.

The memorandum stated, “How could Rajen Lohia’s name be included in the Jamabandi copy? It was a big scam and a high level inquiry should be initiated. Those officials who were involved in the whole land scam should be punished as per law.”

According to the memorandum, the land pattas should be provided to the poor landless Tea workers.

A memorandum jointly signed by the members of ACMS and ATTSA submitted to Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu.