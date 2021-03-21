FIRs against Sibamoni Bora, BJP for candidature cancellation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ NAGAON, March 20: Congress candidate for the 84-Batadraba constituency, Sibamoni Bora landed in a controversy for her statement that she had included names of some Bangladeshi nationals in the voters list without verification.

This explosive revelation was made by Sibamoni Bora in an election rally in Nagaon district, who was earlier a block development officer (BDO).

Sibamoni Bora said that when she was entrusted with election duties when she was posted there as BDO, she let people enter their names without any verification. She said this to prove how she has been ‘serving’ people of the area even before she joined politics, when she was a government officer.

In a video shared by Assamese news channel, Sibamoni Bora can be heard saying, “me and my father (Kiran Bora, former MLA) have been working for you all for a very long time. A lot of you have got voting rights because of me, I can claim that. Because when I was a BDO here, when hearings took place (for updating voter lists), I had accepted all the applications without a single house visit. Those who have voting rights now, I had enabled them to have it. If I had not done that at that time, you would not have got the voting rights.”

“Sibamoni Bora while addressing a public meeting in her constituency has publicly admitted of enrolling ineligible persons in the voter list of 84-Batadraba constituency using her official capacity as BDO without verifying and examining the documents despite knowing that these persons are not eligible to be enrolled as voters. The said illegality came to light in a video uploaded by her in her facebook account. A local news channel also telecasted news which also supported the fact of her illegality. By the said statement made in public meeting Sibamoni Bora tried to induce voters to cast their votes in her favour for the illegal act done by her, which amounts to corrupt practice also,” Bankim Sarma, convenor of the election management committee of Pradesh BJP, said in a memorandum to chief election commissioner (CEC) on Saturday.

The copies of the memorandum were also sent to Assam chief electoral officer (CEO) and returning officer of Nagaon.

“I therefore request immediate legal action against Sibamoni Bora under the Penal Laws for commission of offence against the state and also to take stern action against Sibamoni Bora by cancelling her candidature and direct her not to address any public meeting till the end of the election process,” Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Batadroba unit of BJP and Krishak Sramik Unnayan Parishad (KSUP) have lodged two separate FIRs against Sibamoni Bora in Batadroba police station and Nagaon police station respectively on Saturday for her controversial speech.

Sources in Nagaon police claimed that the police were investigating the entire episode and were yet to register the case till the filing of the report.

Krishak Sramik Unnayan Parishad (KSUP) also lodged a memorandum to the returning officer Kavitha Padmanabhan demanding cancellation of her candidature with immediate effect.

In the FIR, KSUP president Makul Bora and secretary Utpal Boruah claimed that Sibamoni Bora’s speech was a threat to the country’s sovereignty and hence the authority should take immediate lawful action against her.