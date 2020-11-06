‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in AIUDF camp: War of words peaks as ‘viral’ video emerges

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: A video showing supporters of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) shouting slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at Silchar airport went viral on Friday stirring controversy.

In the video, hundreds of AIUDF supporters who were waiting outside the airport seen welcoming the party chief and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal with various slogans including ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

Badruddin Ajmal was in Silchar for a four-day-long visit preparing ground for campaign for the upcoming election. Immediately, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took it to Twitter and posted the video saying the AIUDF supporters as anti-nationals. “Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal,” Sarma tweeted.

However, AIUDF rubbished the allegations and said that the video was doctored and being circulated with malicious intention to defame the party.

“It’s a political conspiracy. Our supporters were shouting ‘Aziz Khan zindabad’. There were security forces all over the airport and if anyone had shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ then they would have surely taken action. It’s a conspiracy by BJP to malign our party image,” AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam said.

“BJP fears the ‘grand alliance’ of anti-BJP parties and that’s why they have stooped so low. BJP is only trying to divert public attention from inflation, interstate problems and other development issues and that’s why they are busy making false issues. AIUDF demands a high-level probe into the matter,” Islam said.

War of words between Ajmal and Sarma had gone up recently as the latter said the AIUDF-Congress alliance would give a ‘Bangladeshi or Pakistani’ government.

“Ajmal’s cabinet will be in Bangladesh or Pakistan. It will never be at Dispur. He does not have that audacity. Ajmal cannot form cabinet here till the last drop of the Assamese people remains,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia demanded a probe into the incident of alleged sloganeering of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ by AIUDF supporters in front of Silchar airport.

“I feel extremely concerned over media reports that some people raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans,” Saikia said in a statement here on Friday.

“The state government should immediately direct the police to question the assembled people, analyse all available video footage and utilize forensic technology to ascertain whether the word used before the word ‘zindabad’ was actually ‘Pakistan’ or something else,” he said.

He added that if the word ‘Pakistan’ was actually used, then those guilty of this nefarious act must be identified and brought to book.

“The force which is trying to create unrest in our society via such condemnable deeds must be identified and awarded stringent punishment,” the Opposition leader said.

Hours after the incident, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal alleged BJP of circulating ‘fake’ videos.

He said that if anyone of his supporters would have shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ then Assam Police and CISF personnel present at the Silchar airport premise during the event would have taken action for sure.

“There were media people also and no one heard such slogans. BJP and its minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are circulating the ‘doctored’ video only to malign our party image. Sarma has been trying to defame AIUDF because he is feared of the grand alliance. He is trying to communalise the issue,” Ajmal blamed.

Earlier, at least two FIRs have been lodged with Slichar Police against Ajmal and his supporters for their alleged anti-national activities.

While an FIR was lodged by BJP MP from Silchar, Rajdeep Roy, the other one was lodged by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Silchar unit. In both the FIRs, the complainants alleged that AIUDF workers had made slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and sought immediate police action.