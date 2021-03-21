Rahul releases party manifesto; says it people’s document

Congress makes ‘five’ commitments

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released the election manifesto of the party for the upcoming assembly elections, making ‘five guarantees’ that included a law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Terming the manifesto as the people’s manifesto, Gandhi said his party will protect the idea of Assam that is being ‘attacked’ by the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“We are aware that the RSS and BJP are attacking diverse cultures of this nation attacking our languages, history, our way of thinking, our way of being. So this manifesto provides a guarantee that we will defend the idea of the state of Assam. Though the Congress symbol is there in the document, actually it is the people’s manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam,” Gandhi said releasing the 70-page manifesto.

Congress in its manifesto reiterated its promises of five lakh government jobs, a monthly stipend of Rs 2000 to housewives and 200 units of free electricity per month for all, besides hiking the minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

Earlier the day, Gandhi met the oil workers at Digboi Oil Refinery and heard out their concerns related to slashing down of employment opportunities and promised concrete steps once Congress comes to power.

Gandhi said that it was a commitment by the Congress.

Gandhi claimed that his party will act as a defence against the BJP and RSS and will not let any damage to the cultural fabric.

Gandhi said Congress guarantees to defend the idea of Assam that contains culture, language, tradition, history and the way of thinking.

“This is our commitment. You are aware that BJP and RSS are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam. We will defend that,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Gandhi campaigned for party candidate and sitting Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi at a huge rally at Bapuji Stadium at Mariani in Jorhat district.

Rahul in his speech, while slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state, for not fulfilling their pre-poll promises in Assam, raised the plight of small and middle level businessmen due to faulty policies adopted by the Centre like demonetisation, GST, etc.

Rahul said that the BJP-led government had worked for the interests of a few industrialists and in the name of taking on those possessing black money the government had taken away the money from the public and handed it over to them. The fall out was the folding of several small and medium scale businesses.

In this context Rahul said that demonetisation and GST had a drastic impact on the plywood industry but there was no sign of recovering black money.

Mariani earlier had a thriving plywood industry, Rahul said, GST was introduced promising simple tax and benefit for all, but in reality it (GST) was brought with five different taxes and the highest rate was at 28 per cent. He accused the Prime Minister of mincing his words to fool the public.

He also mentioned the case of the Guwahati airport being handed over to the Adani group.

Rahul also slammed the Modi government over the sharp increase in LPG cylinder price in comparison to the price during the UPA rule and said that this too had benefited the few industrialists.

Rahul said the Modi-led government was working for “hum do, humare do (we two, our two)” while farmers, small businessmen, workers and other people are suffering due to severe inflation.

Alleging that the BJP makes different promises at different places but does not fulfil them, the Congress leader said: “I never lie. What did I say before the polls in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan? I had said that farmers’ loans will be waived. Immediately after forming the government in Chhattisgarh it was done within six hours.”

Promising five guarantees to the people if Congress comes to power in Assam, Rahul said, “If a Congress chief minister is appointed I promise CAA will not be implemented in Assam, second guarantee is that the tea workers will get a daily wage of Rs 365, third one is to provide free electricity to a family up to 200 units consumption, fourth guarantee is women will get monthly income support of Rs 2,000 and fifth guarantee is to provide five lakh jobs by filling up the vacant posts in government departments.”

He also promised that the Congress-led government would protect the culture, language, tradition, and history of Assam and would not allow the state to be run by Nagpur forces.

AICC general secretary and Assam In-charge Jitendra Singh, a former Union minister, AICC secretary and in-charge of Upper Assam Vikas Upadhyay, Nagaon MP and former minister Pradyut Bordoloi, Jorhat District Congress president and former Kaliabor MP Dip Gogoi and Congress candidate from Titabor Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah were among the leaders who were present on the occasion.